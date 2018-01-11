Suspect Sought In Armed Bank Robbery

January 11, 2018

Authorities have released a surveillance photo of the suspect wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery this afternoon.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reposnded to an armed robbery took place at Bank of America, located at 3400 East Grand River, near the Home Depot store in Genoa Township. It happened right around 2:00. The bank was blocked off so various authorities could investigate.



Sheriff Mike Murphy says preliminary investigation showed the suspect walked into the bank, demanded cash and brandished a dark colored semi-automatic handgun. He says the suspect did receive cash, which was placed in a duffel bag he brought with him. Murphy says the suspect walked away from the scene but ultimately got into a 1998 – 2002 maroon Chevy Venture minivan and left the area. The FBI and Brighton Police assisted on scene, which ran a K-9 track.



The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black hat, black jacket and dark gloves. The subject is approximately 6 foot and has a thin goatee. The vehicle involved is a 1998 – 2002 maroon Chevy Venture minivan, said to be in clean condition for its age. Authorities advise the suspect could be armed and dangerous.



The investigation continues and anyone with information, or who can identify the suspect, is asked to contact Detective Mark King with the Sheriff’s Office at 517-540-7953 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. (JM)