Millpond Restoration Squad Seeking Volunteers

January 15, 2018

The City of Brighton is looking for volunteers to help restore the Millpond to its former glory.



The Millpond Restoration Squad will be kicking off their 2018 efforts this spring. The squad is a volunteer effort that does what they can to help with the existing restoration plan for the popular downtown Brighton destination. That includes picking up trash, clearing brush, removing invasive species, and educating the community. The work they do helps restore the habitat for native and endangered species, improves the water quality, and ensures the overall health of the Millpond’s ecosystem. More volunteers are needed to help these efforts be as successful as possible.



More information, and a link on how to join the Millpond Restoration Squad can be found through the link below. (MK)