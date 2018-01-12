The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released updated surveillance photos following Thursday’s armed bank robbery in Genoa Township.

The incident happened right around 2:00pm at the Bank of America on Grand River at Grand Oaks Drive. Upon entering the bank, authorities say the suspect presented a note to the teller, showed a handgun and asked for all the money. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, before getting into a maroon 1998 to 2002 Chevy Venture mini-van and leaving the area. The Sheriff’s Office is still seeking the suspect, who is described as a white male with a thin goatee standing approximately 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information or who might recognize the suspect is asked to contact Detective Marc King at 517-540-7953 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. (JM)