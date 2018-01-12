More Surveillance Photos Of Bank Robber Released

January 12, 2018

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released updated surveillance photos following Thursday’s armed bank robbery in Genoa Township.



The incident happened right around 2:00pm at the Bank of America on Grand River at Grand Oaks Drive. Upon entering the bank, authorities say the suspect presented a note to the teller, showed a handgun and asked for all the money. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, before getting into a maroon 1998 to 2002 Chevy Venture mini-van and leaving the area. The Sheriff’s Office is still seeking the suspect, who is described as a white male with a thin goatee standing approximately 6 feet tall.



Anyone with information or who might recognize the suspect is asked to contact Detective Marc King at 517-540-7953 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. (JM)