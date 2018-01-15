Volunteer Advocate Training Program Accepting Applications

January 15, 2018

Residents who wish to become directly involved in the county’s family court system will have that opportunity through a program run by LACASA Center.



The Court Appointed Special Advocate program is now accepting applications for its winter volunteer training. CASA volunteers are specially trained to serve as advocates for children from Livingston County who are in the foster care system or the family court system. The 30-hour training program involves a combination of in-person classroom sessions and online course work. Training begins on Thursday, February 8th and runs through March 1st.



Upon completion of the training program, volunteers are appointed to the CASA program by a Livingston County Family Court judge. CASA volunteers represent children who cannot return home because it is not safe. These volunteers collaborate with attorneys and the foster care system, write evaluations, issue recommendations, and advocate for the best interest of the child they serve in all court proceedings.



To learn more about the requirements and responsibilities of a CASA volunteer, visit the link below or contact CASA Program Manager, Melanie Cattermole at mcattermole@lacasacenter.org or by calling her at 517-548-1350. (JK)