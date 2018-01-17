Brighton District Library Announces 2018 Board Officers

January 17, 2018

The Brighton District Library has announced their Board officers for 2018.



The Brighton District Library serves more than 45,000 residents from the City of Brighton as well as Brighton, Genoa, and Green Oak townships. Tuesday, the library’s board of trustees introduced its officers for the current calendar year. Local attorney and deacon at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Patrick McDonald, will serve as board president, replacing Kathryn Poppy. Retired journalist Arla McPeek will serve as vice president. Brighton Mayor Jim Muzzin will become treasurer, while Realtor Jordon Genso will serve as secretary.



More information on everything going on in the life of the library can be found on their website, www.brightonlibrary.info (MK)