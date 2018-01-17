Brighton Township Teen Convicted In Sex Assaults Released From Youth Center

January 17, 2018

An order has been signed authorizing a Brighton Township teen convicted in a sexual assault case to return home.



The teen is not being identified as he is a juvenile. He was originally charged with 31 felonies but ultimately pleaded guilty to six of the charges, including 1st degree criminal sexual conduct. Livingston County Juvenile Court Referee Chelsea Thomason earlier approved an intensive probation safety and supervision plan but recommended further testing be performed that could shed light on underlying psychological issues and aid in helping the juvenile.



The teen completed a 45-day sentence in the Monroe County Youth Center but remained there until the plan and recent order for release was signed. Livingston County Circuit Court Judge David Reader signed the order January 10th, authorizing the release of the teen to the custody of his mother effective January 11th. The order requires the juvenile be placed on full house arrest with a tether and participate in online education. He must also comply with all requirements included in the probation and safety plan, and cannot have any direct or in-direct contact with the victims or their families.



The teen is due back in court January 30th for a restitution hearing. (JM)