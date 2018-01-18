Fowlerville Man Gets Probation For Domestic Abuse Incident

January 18, 2018

A Fowlerville man charged in a domestic abuse incident has been sentenced.



24-year-old Michael Glenn Fielding pleaded guilty last month to one count each of domestic violence and attempted interference with electronic communications. Because of that plea, he was sentenced under a provision that placed him on a year of probation and deferred the proceedings. If Fielding successfully completes his probation, the domestic violence charge will be dismissed.



Fielding was charged as a result of the November 5th incident, which began when a Howell woman he was living with asked him to leave her house. The woman reportedly told Fielding she wanted a break from him, which led to an argument. The victim told police Fielding threw her to the ground, slammed her head against the floor, and pinned her down. She says she slapped his face to make him get off of her. That’s when she said Fielding swung a pair of keys on a lanyard at her, hitting her in the face.



When she tried to reach for her cellphone, he grabbed it and threw it behind the bed, telling her not to think about calling the police. Fielding reportedly was the one to call 911 and told dispatch a female was out of control and screaming. He met a responding Howell Police officer in the driveway and said the woman had slapped him and he took her to the ground to defend himself. After hearing from both Fielding and the victim, and viewing their injuries, officers placed him under arrest.



Authorities say there have been several calls reporting verbal domestic situations between the two in the last year, including a July incident that led to a request for assault and battery charges to be filed against Fielding. In addition to the probation, Fielding was also ordered to undergo domestic violence and substance abuse counseling. (JK)