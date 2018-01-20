Green Oak Tables Request To Rezone Property For Adult Foster Care Home

January 20, 2018

A request to rezone property in Green Oak Township to allow for a business expansion has been tabled.



The approximately five-acre parcel on Rushton Road is owned by Dennis Dubuc and the location of an adult foster care home. Dubuc says the foster care home has been “well-received”, but can only house six residents due to the property’s Single-Family Residential zoning. Dubuc recently submitted a request to the township to rezone the property to Multiple Family Residential, which would permit 12 residents at the foster care home. The township’s Planning Commission considered the request Thursday, but ultimately tabled the issue as Dubuc indicated he might have some conditions along with his request.



Township Planner Paul Montagno says without formal documentation of those conditions, the commissioners didn’t have enough information to make a decision. Montagno says the commissioners appeared to be more on board with a conditional rezoning because what Dubuc was asking for wasn’t quite consistent with the township’s future land use plan. The plan calls for a lower-density residential than the multi-family residential zoning Dubuc requested. Conditional zoning would prevent opening up all of the property uses that are allowable in an RM district.



Dubuc’s request will have to be amended to include his conditions and will return to the Planning Commission, which will then decide whether to recommend approval of the rezoning to the township’s Board of Trustees. (DK)

