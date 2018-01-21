Local Man Admits To Charges Tied To Restaurant Break-Ins

January 21, 2018

A Marion Township man involved in break-ins at two local restaurants has entered a plea.



22-year-old Wyatt Marshall appeared for a hearing in Livingston County Circuit Court Friday, at which time he pleaded guilty as charged to breaking and entering a building with intent, possession of burglar’s tools, and third-degree retail fraud. Marshall also pleaded guilty to a probation violation, as a result of a separate case in which he was charged with disorderly drunk person last June. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to a 16-month cap, with a one-year prison term sentence for both cases. Marshall faces sentencing February 8th.



His co-defendants, 20-year-old Michael Tournier of Marion Township and 21-year-old Taylor Schulte of Howell Township, are facing the same charges as a result of the November 27th break-ins at the Pizza's Champ and Arby's restaurants in Genoa Township. Tournier is a former Pizza's Champ employee, while Marshall used to work at Arby's. Schulte is said to have driven the getaway car.



Authorities believe the three suspects robbed Pizza’s Champ, then stole a crowbar from the Genoa Township Walmart and used it to break into Arby’s. Chris Schmidt of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office connected the retail fraud incident to the restaurant break-ins after watching surveillance video from Arby’s and Walmart. Some of the money from the robberies was recovered, although just how much was stolen overall remains unclear.



Tournier and Schulte were bound over for trial earlier this month. They return to court February 6th for a pre-trial hearing. (DK)

