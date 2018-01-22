Webberville Woman Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

January 22, 2018

A Webberville woman was killed after a suspected drunk driving crash Sunday south of Williamston.



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sergeant came across the crash scene on Williamston Road near Dennis Road in Wheatfield Township at about 5:30 Sunday morning while on his way to work. The officer had to swerve to avoid striking the vehicle, which was just on the other side of a hill. His vehicle struck a mailbox and went into a ditch before coming to rest in a field.



Upon investigation, he discovered the female driver of the vehicle in the road was deceased. She has been identified as 53-year-old Karen Lynn Grinnell of Webberville. A 29-year-old female driver, also from Webberville, was found in a vehicle in the ditch. She had an ankle injury and was taken to a nearby hospital. It’s believed she was intoxicated at the time of the crash.



The Ingham County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the death as they await lab results from the Michigan State Police Crime Lab on the suspect’s blood sample. (JK)