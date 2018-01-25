Suspected Bank Robber Ordered Detained

A Howell man facing federal charges in connection with three bank robberies recently appeared in court for a hearing.



35-year-old Kenneth Kniivila is in federal custody for bank robbery according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit. He appeared in court Wednesday afternoon for a detention hearing, and was ordered detained.



Kniivila allegedly admitted to local authorities that he robbed the Bank of America on Grand River in Genoa Township on January 11th, a Huntington Bank branch in Toledo, Ohio on January 16th and then a Fifth Third Bank branch in Monroe on that same day. After surveillance photos went public, law enforcement was able to identify Kniivila as the primary suspect. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody without incident and a vehicle search turned up various items including four grams of suspected cocaine, two black semi-automatic pellet guns, money and green canvas bags. The Sheriff’s Office and the FBI interviewed Kniivila, who waived his Miranda rights and admitted to the three robberies. He told authorities he “lost his marbles” on the 16th and drove around Toledo looking for a bank to rob.



Kniivila is scheduled to appear for a preliminary exam on January 31st. (JM)