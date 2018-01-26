Pinckney Board Of Education Fills Vacant Seat

January 26, 2018

The Pinckney Community Schools Board of Education has filled their vacant seat with an eye towards technology.



Matt Maciag was voted in to the open Trustee seat at Thursday night’s regular meeting of the Board of Education. Superintendent Rick Todd said he’s known Maciag for about a year and a half from serving on Todd’s own PTO-like sounding board, My Community Cabinet. Todd spoke to Maciag bringing a strength to the Board that will complement the district’s effort to make Pinckney a destination for students interested in future technology. Maciag formerly was the Tech Director for 10 years at Dexter Community Schools, and now works in the automotive industry. Todd said Maciag has a deep passion and understanding for education, but also understands the district’s challenges with funding and enrollment. The Superintendent said he belives it will be invaluable to have a board member come in with the perspective Maciag has.



Maciag has two boys in the PCS district, one at Navigator Upper Elementary, one at Country Elementary, and a third child on the way. He takes over for Paul Samways who resigned at the end of 2017 citing professional reasons. Maciag will finish Samways’ current term and will have to run for election in November if he wishes to remain on the board. Maciag was one of two candidates to interview for the position and received a unanimous vote following a nominating motion by Board Vice President Terri Bankes. (MK)