Busy Thanksgiving Travel Period Expected

November 21, 2018

1.7 million Michiganders are expected to be traveling this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.



That’s up about 5% from last year per projections from AAA Michigan, which says there’s been a steady increase every year since 2007. AAA Spokeswoman Nancy Cain says strong oil production and global supplies have also set the table for some of the lowest gas prices of the year. Gas prices across the state average around $2.49 a gallon, down 12-cents from last week. Those are the cheapest gas prices seen on Thanksgiving in two years, marking very good news for motorists according to Cain. She says a lot of people are taking advantage of a four-day work week and having some time off to head out and visit people. The official travel period is defined from today through Sunday. Cain tells WHMI they know that it’s going to be a very busy time for both roads and airports. She notes traffic will likely be busy today in the afternoon but Sunday will be the busiest travel day. She says people have staggered times to head out on their trips but everybody is pretty much coming back at the same time on Sunday afternoon or evening. Cain says if motorists can manage to avoid that and come home Monday, they’ll miss a lot of traffic.



With the arrival of winter and snow and ice conditions, Cain reminds motorists to keep vehicles in good shape but also that drivers need to stay alert and sober behind the wheel. She says 11 people were killed in crashes last year on Michigan roads, including six who were impaired by drugs or alcohol. (JM)