Exam Begins For Local Teen Charged In Shooting Death

April 12, 2018

A preliminary exam got underway this week in the case against a Fenton Township teen charged with fatally shooting his best friend.



17-year old Abdurrahman Ahmed Akl is charged as an adult with open murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Brady Morris. He is also charged with receiving and concealing a stolen firearm and two counts of felony firearms. Police arrested Akl on March 4th, 2017 after responding to a 9-1-1 report of a male with a gunshot to the head. Authorities say evidence indicates that Akl and Morris, who were friends, were alone on the first floor of the residence when the shooting occurred. According to an autopsy report, Morris was shot from behind at point blank range on the top left side of his head.



During a preliminary exam in 67th District Court Monday, testimony was heard from two Fenton police officers who arrived first on scene, although the case was later turned over to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. The 911 call of the incident was played along with police patrol car dash cam video. During the graphic 911 call, Akl can be heard screaming and told the dispatcher he pointed a gun at his friend and killed him. Akl was said to be hysterical after the incident and in the patrol car.



The preliminary exam and further testimony is set to continue on May 7th. Akl remains in juvenile detention without bond. (JM)