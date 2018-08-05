Advisory Issued After Contamination Detected In Kent Lake Fish

August 5, 2018

Health officials are warning people not to eat fish from parts of a local river because of chemical contamination.



The emergency "Do Not Eat" advisory issued Saturday applies to all fish from the Huron River from Milford in Oakland County to Base Line and Portage Lakes at the Livingston and Washtenaw county border. Fish from Kent Lake were tested for perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and found to contain high levels. The ‘Do Not Eat’ advisory replaces previous mercury and PCB guidelines that recommended consumption limits for fish from the Huron River. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, touching the fish or water and swimming in these water bodies is not considered a health concern as PFAS, which includes PFOS, do not move easily through the skin. An occasional swallow of river or lake water is also not considered a health concern. PFAS, which are used in manufacturing, firefighting and thousands of household and consumer products, have been detected in waterways in about 30 states. The Michigan Legislature enacted $23 million in emergency spending to address PFAS contamination.