Livingston County Animal Shelter Hosting "Pawliday Wishes"

December 21, 2018

An event taking place today and tomorrow aims to help get shelter animals into loving homes this holiday season.



The Livingston County Animal Shelter “Pawliday Wishes” event will take place from 11am to midnight tonight and then from 11am-3pm on Saturday. During those times, all adult dog and adult cat adoption fees will be sponsored, so the adopter will only be in charge of covering the $10 dog license fee. All kittens will have a $50 adoption fee and puppies will be available with a $175 adoption fee. Shelter organizers ask that those who plan on adopting be patient as they will be trying to complete pre-approval applications the same day. Refreshments will be provided.



A link to the event page is provided. (JM)