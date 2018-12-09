Bollin Named To New House Policy Action Plan Committee.

December 9, 2018

An incoming local state representative has been named to a committee.



42nd District State Representative-elect Ann Bollin has been tapped by GOP House Speaker-elect Lee Chatfield to serve on the Policy Action Plan Committee. It’s described as a new, temporary committee to help determine policy priorities for the next legislative term. Bollin, a Brighton Township Republican, says it’s an honor to be among those chosen for the important committee and she welcomes the opportunity to get to know her fellow legislators and help align policy goals to serve the people of Michigan.



Before being elected to the state House, Bollin served as Brighton Township’s longtime clerk. The Policy Action Plan Committee will consist of a 14-member panel of returning lawmakers and incoming Republican members of the House. In addition to developing policy ideas for the upcoming legislative term, it will construct an updated House Republican action plan. (JM)