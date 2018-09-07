68th Annual Dawn Patrol Returning To Fowlerville This Sunday

This weekend marks the return of a popular family event in Fowlerville combining military vehicles with pancakes, bacon, and eggs. The Fowlerville Rotary Club is hosting the 68th annual Dawn Patrol this Sunday at Maple Grove Airport. Entrance to the event is free. Attendees are invited to walk the airport grounds and check out a wide assortment of military trucks, warbirds, and an appearance from the Capital City Sky Divers.



From 7am to 11am, early birds can partake in the all-you-can-eat farmer’s breakfast. The meal costs $8 for adults, $5 for kids 5-12, with children 4 and under eating free. For late arrivers or those that are hungry for more, the Michigan Burger food wagon will roll in from 11am until 4pm.



As always, Friday and Saturday night camping is allowed and encouraged. The Maple Grove Airport can be found by taking Fowlerville Road 3 miles north of Village, then 1 mile east on Sherwood, to Robb Road. (MK)