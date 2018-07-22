132nd Annual Fowlerville Family Fair Kicks Off Monday

July 22, 2018

The fair, which runs through Saturday, starts the week with 4-H shows beginning at 9am Monday. 2018’s Homemaker of the year and Senior of the Year will also be announced Monday, in addition to the introduction of the Fair Queen.



Gate admission is $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 12, and children ages 4 and under get in free. Various Grandstand events are scheduled throughout the week, including a harness race, demolition derby, and a truck and tractor pull. Grandstand events and carnival armbands cost extra. The carnival is open from 1 to 11pm each day and will feature a new, 120-foot tall ride. The year’s event also includes the Butterfly Experience and Livingston County Farm Exhibit.



“Kids’ Day” is Wednesday, which offers free admission to children ages 12 and under from 9am to 5pm. The fair concludes Saturday, which is “For Those Who Serve Day”. Veterans, active military, police, fire and EMS personnel will receive free gate admission that day from 9am to 4pm with proof of status.



The Fowlerville Family Fair is held at the fairgrounds located at 8800 West Grand River, west of the village. Additional information can be found at the link below. (DK)



Photo courtesy of the Fowlerville Family Fair/Fowlerville Agricultural Society Facebook page.