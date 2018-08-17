Argentine Township Police Post About Found Marijuana

If anyone lost their bag of pot, they can call a local police department and claim it.



The Argentine Township Police Department received a report Wednesday morning from a caller who spotted what they believed to be a bag of marijuana on McCaslin Lake Road. Police responded and confirmed that the bag was indeed full of marijuana. Police Chief Dan Allen said there were about 10 to 12 individual bags found inside a larger bag that weighed between 10 grams to 30 grams each.



According to Allen the total weight is 190 grams, and is worth about $2,600 on the street. The chief posted it on the police departments Facebook page and people were jokingly commenting on the post. Chief Allen hasn’t received any calls from people claiming it as theirs. (EO/JK)