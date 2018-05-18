Man Who Molested Boys At Brighton Birthday Party Gets Prison

May 18, 2018

Sentencing has been handed down to a Westland man charged with molesting several young boys at a birthday party in Brighton.



Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael P. Hatty sentenced 38-year-old Andrew Joseph Arnett Thursday to seven to 15 years in prison. Arnett is required to make restitution in an amount that has yet to be determined and must register as a sex offender, in addition to being electronically monitored for the rest of his life.



Arnett was first charged with sexually molesting at least four boys under the age of 13 at a birthday party in Brighton in January 2017. During interviews with children that attended the birthday party, police learned that other children may have been victimized by Arnett in a separate incident in Hamburg Township last June. Those allegations led to a second case and additional charges against Arnett.



He pleaded guilty last month to criminal sexual conduct charges connected to the Brighton incidents and prosecutors in exchange agreed to dismiss ten other counts and drop the second criminal case. (DK)