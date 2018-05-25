Asphalt Spill Closes Freeway For Several Hours

A semi-truck hauling asphalt rolled over near Kensington Road at about 8am along eastbound I-96, closing the freeway for several hours.



The load of asphalt spilled across the freeway, forcing officials to close the eastbound lanes from US-23 and backing up traffic for miles. Crews worked to clear the asphalt and were able to reopen the freeway around 11am.



State Police said a preliminary investigation showed the truck may have been improperly loaded, or possibly experienced an equipment problem, resulting in the driver losing control and then overturn. There were no injuries. Picture courtesy of ClickOnDetroit.com (JK)