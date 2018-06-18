Barricaded Woman With Gun In Fowlerville, Police On Scene

June 18, 2018

A number of police and emergency responders are on scene at a mobile home community in Fowlerville for a barricaded situation involving a woman.



A Fowlerville police officer and a Livingston County Sheriff’s deputy initially responded to a 911 call of a 65-year-old female with a handgun. Three gunshots were heard that came from inside of the residence, in the area of Chestnut and Grandshire in the Grandshire Estates manufactured housing community.



Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler tells WHMI they made contact with the woman through the door and she refused help while threatening to kill police and anybody else who tries to enter the home. He says family members noted the woman has mental health issues and they expressed concerns about her possibly abusing prescription drugs. Tyler says the woman is in possession of a handgun and they are treating this as a barricaded gunwoman situation.



The Livingston County Tactical Team is on scene, along with the Southeast Livingston Special Response Team, which includes officers from Green Oak and Hamburg Townships, as well as the City of Brighton. Tyler says they are taking precautions for her safety and others. He says the scene has been secured and surrounding homes have been evacuated and they are trying to establish communication but so far have had no luck. Tyler says updates will be provided as the situation progresses. (JM)