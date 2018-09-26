Bishop & Slotkin Settle On Three Debates Next Month

September 26, 2018

The two candidates vying to represent the 8th Congressional District have agreed to a series of three debates prior to November’s General Election.



Both Incumbent Republican Mike Bishop and his challenger, Democrat Elissa Slotkin announced Tuesday they will go to head-to-head in three different forums next month. The first will be a taping of Flashpoint on WDIV October 5th, then an appearance on a Lansing area radio show October 16th followed two days later with their participation in a candidate forum in Hartland sponsored by Voter’s Voice and the League of Women Voters. That forum will also feature Libertarian candidate Brian Ellison.



Laura Epstein, Slotkin’s spokesperson, said that both campaigns have also been approached to debate at Michigan State University and Oakland University, and Slotkin hopes that Rep. Bishop will join her for at least one of these in-person debates. (JK)