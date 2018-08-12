Bowling Fundraiser To Help Financially Strapped Cancer Patients

August 12, 2018

A bowling event later this month will benefit a local non-profit which helps patients and families struggling with cancer.



Milford-based Five Points of Hope is a cancer care charity that gives hope and assistance to cancer patients who are facing financial difficulties as a result of their diagnosis. On Friday, August 24th, they are holding a special “Bowling for Hope” fundraiser at the Wonderland Lanes in Commerce Township.



The event runs from 6pm until 9pm. $20 gets you in for up to 3 hours on the lanes, shoe rental, 2 slices of pizza, and pop. Additional fundraising raffles will be held during the event. Walk-ins are welcome, but participants are encouraged to reserve their lane beforehand to ensure their playing time.



To reserve a spot, or more learn about the charity, visit their website, a link for which is below. (MK)