Local Register Of Deeds To Serve On Electronic Recording Commission

December 15, 2018

Livingston County’s register of deeds has been appointed to serve on a state commission.



Livingston County Register of Deeds Brandon Denby was chosen by Governor Rick Synder to serve on the Electronic Recording Commission for a two year term beginning January 1st, 2019. The commission sets the Electronic Recording Standard for the State of Michigan. Denby says it’s an important time to be involved with the commission with new laws being enacted in 2019 regarding electronic notaries as well as remote notaries. Denby enters the assignment with over 20 years of real estate, mortgage and title insurance experience.



Meanwhile also in 2019, Denby will also be serving as 3rd Vice President and Legislative Co-Chair to the Michigan Association of Register of Deeds. Denby says it’s an honor to be appointed by Governor Synder and he looks forward to representing his fellow registrars on the commission. (JM)