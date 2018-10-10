Brennan, Close Friend, Former Court Administrator Testify In Complaint Hearing

October 10, 2018

The final two witnesses and 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan took the stand Tuesday, the seventh day of the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission’s complaint hearing against Brennan.



The central issue of the complaint is Brennan’s relationship with State Police Detective Sean Furlong, who was the chief prosecution witness in a 2013 double murder trial of Jerome Kowalski. Kowalski was found guilty by a jury and given a mandatory life sentence in a case that was presided over by Brennan. Brennan and Kowalski claim their relationship started after the trial, but documents from Brennan’s 2017 divorce indicate otherwise.



Tuesday’s portion of the hearing started with long-time friend of Brennan, attorney Shari Pollesch. Pollesch was married at Brennan’s home, the two have gone on ski trips together, to each other’s cottages, were in a book club, and were also known around downtown Brighton as “walking buddies.” Pollesch testified that while the two have been close for 25 years, she wouldn’t consider their friendship to be a “special relationship.” When asked if she felt her and Brennan’s friendship should have been disclosed to other lawyers, Pollesch said she knew of other judge-attorney friendships in the county and that there were never any disclosures made.



The two hit a struggle in 2014 over events that occurred in the case Halliday v. Halliday in which Amy Krieg was representing Pollesch’s firm. Krieg testified last week. Brennan and Pollesch were not on speaking terms from two-and-a-half to three years, but have since reconciled their friendship.



Pollesch shared her experience with an infamous dinner party Brennan hosted at her house. Pollesch said there were lots of people there including Furlong, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Shawn Ryan, State Police Detective Chris Corriveau, members of a book club, and many others she didn’t know. Three of the women, according to her testimony, were in the pool, which was dark, two of them without suits on. Pollesch said the girls were giggling and chatting, saying “Sister Solidarity” to get those who had suits on, to take them off. At some point, Corriveau jumped in, wearing underwear, and was told “women only,” and to get out, which he did. When they left the pool, all got dressed except Ryan, who did an open towel “shimmy” to Furlong, who Pollesch said looked embarrassed. She said Furlong did not get in the pool, nor did she see him in the vicinity.



Next on the stand was former Livingston County Court Administrator Francine Zysk. She was also the Chief Probation Officer for the Brighton court from 2006 to 2015. The defense objected with her not being on the current witness list, but the JTC was allowed to continue. On Monday, Brennan had two counts against her involving Zysk dropped by the JTC. Zysk has her own case against Brennan currently in federal court.



Zysk gave testimony to observations she witnessed between Brennan and Furlong, noting that he was around the district court a lot. She said she saw saw the two going to lunch together often, sometimes with Ryan, sometimes not. She shared a 2016 conversation she had with Brennan, now 61, about a pair of events that happened around Brennan’s 50th birthday. One event was attending a Tigers game, the other was a kiss with Furlong, “but just a kiss,” Zysk said.



Zysk described Brennan’s demeanor as “haughty” and demeaning when communicating to her wishes to staff, especially court recorder, Kristi Cox. Zysk said she would order and demand Cox to get her a coffee and muffin, tossing money to her. While she said she tried to talk to Brennan about how she is treating Cox a couple of times, Zysk said it didn’t seem to make a change. As Court Administrator, she said she would hear reports of a “hostile work environment” and that there didn’t seem to be any accountability to how she treated people. In a report from 2017, Zysk said 17 to 21 left employment with the courts because of her. Despite this, Zysk still testified that she believed Brennan to be an “excellent criminal judge.”



Tuesday’s session ended with Brennan and her attorney Dennis Kolenda picking up where they left off the previous day, when she was on the stand. They first addressed previous testimony that Brennan was trying to delete files from a company computer. She testified that it was only once, and that it was a quick claim deed dealing with property from her divorce. Brennan said she wanted it deleted so that her personal information wasn’t on a county computer.



An examination of phone records took place that suggested State Police Detective Sean Furlong was contacted the most. Brennan and Furlong’s relationship is at the center of the complaint the JTC is investigating. Brennan took exception to the graph shown, which was composed of some names and some numbers. She said that many of the phone numbers are alternate lines to reach other people listed in the exhibit. If work, landline, and cell numbers are combined, for example, as many as four friends could leapfrog Furlong on the graph.



Last week, Kristi Cox testified that company time was used to help with campaigning activities. Brennan disputed most of the documents Cox said she worked on while on the clock, saying they were likely done during lunches, breaks, or at home. Brennan said she herself was responsible for most of the drafting of campaign materials and that very little editing was needed; often just the addition of a header or changing of a number.



Previous testimonies from Cox, former law clerk and research assistant Jessica Yakel-Sharpe painted Brennan as a boss who commanded personal errands be done for her rather than ask. Brennan testified Tuesday that both were often willing to do whatever they could for extra money, and so she would offer them money for tasks like paying her bills or returning clothes. When asked about Yakel-Sharpe staining her deck, Brennan said she believed it could have been done on her own time, and not 2 of the 3 days of it on county time, as Yakel-Sharpe said it took. Brennan said Yakel-Sharpe was part-time at the time of the staining, and if she told human relations she was full time, she’s lying.



Brennan said they often had nothing to do at the Brighton court, so they did “what you do during down times” – like checking out tickets, or going on an extended lunch. She said she believes 6 judges in the county is too many, but the other judges try to hush her from speaking that.



Her testimony and the hearing are expected to wrap up today at 16th District Court in Livonia. (MK)