Brighton’s Smokin’ Jazz & Barbeque Blues Festival Returns In September

August 23, 2018

This year will mark lucky 13 for Downtown Brighton’s Smokin’ Jazz & Barbeque Blues Festival.



The Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its yearly celebration of barbeque and live entertainment, September 7th and 8th. The festival will showcase a number of barbecue vendors and others featuring items such as corn on the cob, specialty mac and cheese, and sweet treats in the downtown area. Local and nationally known jazz and blues acts will be performing at a music stage on Mill Pond Lane in the municipal parking lot behind Great Harvest Bread Company. The entrance fee to the music and beer tent is $5, which will also feature ciders and wine.



The festival is designed to appeal to not only an older crowd but kids and families according to the Chamber’s Director of Digital Marketing and Special Events Jen Ling. She tells WHMI they’re trying to come back to family friendly roots with the event and have added several bounce houses and kid-friendly vendors, adding Puzzled Escape will do a scavenger hunt throughout the festival. Ling says there are also some new attractions they’re excited about this year. The Chamber’s Men 4 A Cause group will host a cornhole tournament on Friday night from 6 to 11pm in the music venue/beer tent area. Registration can be done on the Chamber’s website and the winning team will be awarded a cash prize.



Men 4 A Cause exists to bring support, help, change and impact to the community and surrounding world through events that raise funds for a selected family or non-profit in need. Proceeds from the Cornhole Tournament will go to a local non-profit. Past recipients have included Love INC, LACASA, a local family with terminally ill child, a local veteran with cancer and Samaritan’s Purse.



The Smokin Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival will run from 5 to 11pm Friday and from noon to 11pm Saturday, September 7th and 8th. Free shuttle service will be offered throughout the event with pick up locations at the Meijer parking lot. Volunteer opportunities are still available. Details can be found through the provided link. (JM)