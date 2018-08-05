Brighton's 150th Anniversary Celebration Last Year Has Been Adjudged a Huge Success

August 5, 2018

Final figures on Brighton’s 150th Anniversary celebration were presented at Thursday night’s City Council session. Brighton City Council Member and 150th Committee official Renee Pettengill told council that when all the bills were paid, it left a balance of nearly $8,900.



Pettengill broke down the total figure, giving where the remaining funds will be distributed, for council and those audience members in attendance. Included are $4,000 for a 150th Memorial Bench to be placed in the amphitheater area, $4,000 being returned to the city in repayment for its advance donation, and $500 to the Brighton Area Historical Society for a permanent record of the anniversary, with the remaining funds going to the Principal Shopping District.



The 150th anniversary featured a wide range of events, including a laser light show, a community block party, a community picnic, an old town village, carnival games, historical displays, cemetery tours, live performances and a vintage photo booth, and a floating birthday cake in the Mill Pond. Pettengill says that the over 900 Brightonopoly games left unsold will be donated to area organizations to be used as fundraisers. (TT)