Nominations Sought For 2019 Brighton Area Women's History Roll Of Honor

December 30, 2018

The Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor is seeking nominations for its 2019 class of honorees.



The group looks to recognize the achievements and contributions by women in the greater Brighton area, and applications are being accepted through January 31st. The 2019 class of honorees will be announced in March, which is women’s history month.



Having started in 2003, 72 women have been celebrated so far. To be nominated, qualifications include being born in the Brighton area, achievement of prominence while living within the area, or having been a resident for an extended period of time. Nominations will detail the candidate’s accomplishments and contributions to society, the community and state.



Beginning January 2nd, nomination forms can be picked up at the Brighton District Library, the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce Building or at the Brighton Area Schools B.E.C.C. Building. An online form is available as well at the link below. (AV)