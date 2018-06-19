Brighton Planning Commission OKs Plans to Convert Historic Home for Commercial Use

June 19, 2018

The Brighton City Planning Commission has approved a site plan to make commercial use of the home of former City Council Member Ricci Bandkau, who passed away on Christmas Eve of 2015. However, the developer promises he will respect the historic character of the 1860’s-era home at 142 Brighton Lake Road.



The red brick Victorian home was purchased in 2016 by Dan and Anna Oginsky from Don Bandkau, Ricci Bandkau’s surviving spouse. Dan Oginsky tells WHMI he and his wife have three main goals for the project: because of their passion for the history of the area, to do a historical renovation, and to make a space for her yoga and physical therapy business.



The historic house will be called “Warm Hearted Home” and if given final approval by the City Council Thursday will be renovated and expanded to have space for several mixed-use offices.



The general contractor on the project is Tom Jaworski of Forest Ridge Construction and the architect is Tim McCotter of McCotter Architect & Design. Oginsky received a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals to reduce the number required parking spaces from 24 to 20. Oginsky plans on constructing a carriage house on the property and an addition to the home.



Plans call for completion of the project sometime in 2019. Planning Commission and City Council Member Jim Bohn said he knew Ricci Bandkau well, and feels that were she alive, she would be pleased with the Oginskys’ plans for the historic home. Oginsky says he will be investing about $1 million in the project. (TT)