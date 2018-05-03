Plans to Convert Former Brighton Restaurant into Country Music, Bar Venue

May 3, 2018

An entrepreneur and former professional dancer and actor in Hollywood wants to convert a vacant, former Mexican restaurant in Brighton into a combination country music dance hall, restaurant and lounge. The food, drink and entertainment venue would be called Single Barrel Social.



Live, modern country music and food with a Southwest flavor would be featured. Christopher Klebba purchased the former Border Cantina in January. City Manager Nate Geinzer tells WHMI that his application for a liquor license transfer will go before the City Council tonight for consideration.



Klebba is on a fast track, and the site plan will go before the City Planning Commission at its next meeting, on May 21st. In order to convert the former Mexican restaurant into the kind of venue he foresees, Klebba wants to change the façade of the building and add a thousand feet of space. He envisions a raised dance floor on one side and a lounge and bar on the other, and has retained Ron & Roman Architects of Birmingham as his architectural firm for the necessary renovations.



Klebba, who would be making an investment of about $3 million, hopes to start construction as soon as plans are approved. He would like to have the new business venture open for business by next winter at the latest. (TT)