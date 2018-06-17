Brighton Girl Killed in Traffic Crash Honored with Shelter Playground

A playground has been constructed outside an Oakland County shelter for victims of domestic violence and assault in honor of a Brighton girl who was killed in a traffic accident that also took the life of another area girl. Brighton High School student Darian Locklear, a girls’ hockey player, was killed in the February crash when the vehicle she was riding in went off I-96 in Ingham County and hit a tree. The crash also resulted in the death of fellow hockey player and close friend Julieanna Ward-Brown, a student at Howell High School. The playground, at HAVEN in Pontiac, was constructed by volunteer groups that included Darian’s mom’s employer, Cooper Standard Automotive. According to her mom, Regina Locklear, Darian had a reputation for kindness to fellow students, and even talked one girl out of committing suicide. Funds donated by Darian’s friends and family and HAVEN made the playground a reality, along with a grant from the Cooper Standard Foundation. In dealing with the loss, Regina Locklear had bracelets made with the expression “Kindness Is Beautiful” on them which were passed around at school by friends. Locklear is hoping the playground and the bracelets will serve as a reminder to people about Darian’s life and her legacy of being kind and compassionate to all she met.(TT)