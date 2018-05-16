Brighton High School Ranked in Top 3% Academically

May 16, 2018

Brighton Superintendent Greg Gray told the Board of Education Monday night that US News & World Report – which is considered the global authority in educational rankings, last week published its 2018 edition of “Best High Schools” in the nation and placed Brighton High School in the top 3.5% nationally.



The magazine annually evaluates almost 21,000 public high schools nationwide to identify those that best serve all of their students and assess the degree to which students are prepared for college-level course work. Overall, the list is based on student outcomes, using data on graduation rates and state assessments. Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI that Brighton High School’s high ranking is a testament to the hard work of the staff and administration at the school, along with the quality and academic prowess of its 2,100 students.



In the published report, Brighton High School scored a silver medal, with its 97% graduation rate and 45.4 college readiness score. South Lyon East High School in Oakland County was 36th in the state rankings and also received a silver medal. US News says that students at the schools which receive national recognition graduate at rates that are 12 percentage points higher, on average, than students from other schools throughout the country. International Academy of Macomb in Clinton Twp., Michigan, was named the best Magnet school in the nation. (TT)