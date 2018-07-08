Headlee Override Passage Would Address Brighton Infrastructure Needs

On June 29th, a sinkhole developed on Rickett Road in Brighton that resulted in temporary closure of the northbound lane and necessitated a detour through a south side neighborhood. That’s just a couple hundred feet down Rickett from where a sewer line earlier ruptured.



City officials fear that these types of scenarios may occur more frequently in the future due to an aging infrastructure. The sinkhole and collapsed sewer line are supposed to be repaired in the coming week at a cost of around $200,000. The funds used to pay for the work will come from the city’s utility reserve fund.



City Manager Nate Geinzer tells WHMI that many of the sewer and water lines in the city date back to the late 1930’s. But Geinzer says the city can’t address the aging sewer and water line problems until the deteriorating condition of the streets is addressed with a comprehensive repair and resurfacing program. Geinzer says many city streets need resurfacing, and those on the northwest side of town don’t even have curb and gutter.



Voters will have a chance to express themselves at the ballot box and decide whether to approve an override of the Headlee Amendment, which would allow the city to levy the full amount authorized under the city charter. The override question will be on the August 7th primary election ballot. For those not registered to vote, the last chance to register at city hall for the primary election is Monday (July 9). (TT)