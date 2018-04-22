Brighton Police Taking Part In "Operation Chill" This Summer

Although the recent snowy weather would seem appropriate, the Brighton City Police Department is taking part in a different kind of chill.



Officers will be dispensing well-deserved Slurpee justice to good kids around the Brighton community this summer. For the 23rd year, 7-Eleven is working with local police departments to distribute free Slurpee drink coupons to children and youth through its popular Operation Chill community-service program. Brighton Police Chief Rob Bradford says the coupons are a great way for officers patrolling the community to break the ice and create dialogue with kids.



During 2018, 7-Eleven will issue up to 1.4 million Slurpee coupons to almost 1,000 law enforcement agencies. Over 1,000 of those will be distributed in Brighton, mostly during the summer months and back-to-school season. (JM)