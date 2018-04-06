Brighton Police To Host Youth Leadership Academy

April 6, 2018

The Brighton City Police Department is offering local youth a hands-on leadership experience.



Brighton middle school students in 7th and 8th grade are being encouraged to enroll in the two and a half week Youth Leadership Academy this summer. Organizers say recruits will become self-confident while learning team building skills as they gain knowledge into how police officers train. Certifications will be earned in first aid/CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator or AED, boater’s safety, hunter’s safety, and an introduction into scuba diving. Several others presentations will include the US Coast Guard, National Guard, MSP Bomb Squad and Brighton Department’s own K-9 Danko. Tours, with transportation being provided by Brighton Area Schools, will include the Adventure Park in West Bloomfield and the 53rd District Court. The Academy will be held from Monday, July 9th thru Friday July 26th, from 8am to 4pm at the Brighton City Police Department.



The academy is being limited to 30 recruits and the cost is free with lunch provided. Applications will need to be filled out and returned by May 18th to the Brighton Police Department. Applications are available in the main office of Scranton Middle School as well as the Brighton City Police Department. An informational flyer and schedule are attached. (JM)