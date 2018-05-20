Brighton Rescinds Pool Fee For District Residents

The Brighton Board of Education has decided to make open swim at the high school pool free to all district residents.



At its meeting Monday night, the board voted unanimously to allow residents who live within the boundaries of the Brighton Area School District to swim for free at the pool. Board members stated that since district residents' taxes helped pay for the pool as part of the $88.5 million bond issue passed by voters in 2012, they should have the right to use the pool free of charge. Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI that the district will not require that people using the pool for open swim be homeowners who pay taxes that go directly for school district operations. Rather he says, those who rent will also be able to use the pool for open swim without charge.



Previously, those utilizing the pool for open swim had been charged a $4 fee, which generated $17,000 in each of the last two years for pool operations. Gray was philosophical about the loss of revenue. “It’s a revenue loss,” he says, “but we feel it’s a benefit to our community, and we can afford to do it.”



The district has also expanded the number of lanes for open swim from one to two, with one lane being reserved for faster swimmers and the other for recreational swimmers who go at a more leisurely pace. The current hours for open swim are Monday through Friday from 7-9 p.m. as well as Saturday from 3-5 p.m. Gray says the district will soon be switching to summer hours and will be posting the new hours and days of the week for open swim when the change is made. (TT)