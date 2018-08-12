Second St. in Brighton To Remain Closed to Thru Traffic Until Nov.

August 12, 2018

It’s been “the summer of their discontent” when it comes to Brighton drivers having to navigate through the numerous construction cones, road closures, detours and other traffic signs. Challis Road and Rickett Road are a couple of examples, but, fortunately for residents, those projects now completed.



Second Street has been getting much of drivers’ attention for the last couple of months, and things aren’t about to get much better in the immediate future. Brighton DPW Director Marcel Goch tells WHMI that Second will be closed to through traffic until November.



Goch says there will, however, be incremental progress on the Second St. project. First of all, the connecting thoroughfare of First St. will be completed going to Center Street by the end of this week, at which time construction will be moved farther up Second. New sanitary sewer lines are being installed underground all the way down Second to its northern end at Cross Street. That should be completed by the end of the month.



Afterward, Goch says the new water lines will be installed and street reconstruction will take place. Most of the street will remain closed during that time to all but local traffic and the city asks for your forbearance and patience until the project is completed. The $2.2 million project is funded by both the City of Brighton and its Downtown Development Authority.



The City’s Utility Reserves Fund is provided funding for the new, larger sewer and water lines and the DDA is funding for the street and related infrastructure work. The City’s contractor expects to complete curb, sidewalk, and driveway approaches along N. First Street and Cedar Street the week of August 13. (TT)