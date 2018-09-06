Downtown Brighton's Smokin Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival This Weekend

September 6, 2018

Downtown Brighton’s Smokin’ Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival kicks off tomorrow.



The 13th annual celebration of barbecue and live entertainment is hosted by the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce. Award winning barbecue will once again be smokin’ up Main Street from Grand River to 1st Street. Vendors will be open on Main Street from 5 to 11pm Friday and from noon to 11pm Saturday. Ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, pork tenderloin, sweet treats and specialty mac n’ cheese are among some of the favorites.



Chamber Director of Digital Marketing and Special Events Jen Ling says the festival will also feature kid-friendly vendors and activities, several bounce houses, an annual barbecue contest and a newly added pie eating contest and cornhole tournament. Local and nationally known jazz and blues acts will be performing at a live music stage on Mill Pond Lane in the municipal parking lot from 5pm to 11pm both days. The entrance fee to the music and beer tent is $5, which will also feature hard ciders and wine.



Free shuttle service will be offered between downtown Brighton and the Meijer parking lot from 5 to 11:30pm. More information can be found through the provided link. (JM)