Friday Deadline To Apply For Brighton Township Clerk

December 20, 2018

Those interested in applying for the vacant Brighton Township clerk position has one day left to do so.



Longtime Clerk Ann Bollin is moving on after being elected in November as a Representative for the 42nd State House District. Bollin had served as the township’s clerk since 2003. Applications are being accepted from individuals interested in serving out the remainder of Bollin’s term through November 20th, 2020. Township Manager Brian Vick tells WHMI the submission deadline is this Friday for all interested parties to make submissions. Once all of the information is received, he says the township board is scheduled to meet January 2nd and 3rd as those are the two designated dates to bring in applicants for interviews.



Interested candidates must be a qualified elector of Brighton Township and registered to vote. To be a qualified elector, a person must be 18 years of age, a US citizen, and have lived in the township at least 30 days. Property ownership is not required. Resumes and a letter of interest must be submitted by noon this Friday. Details are available through the link. (JM)