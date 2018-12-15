Brighton Township To Hold Public Hearing On Pot Ordinance

The Brighton Township Planning Commission met this past Monday night and discussed general and zoning ordinances related to recreational marijuana.



The township board has already held a first reading on an amendment to general ordinance allowing the municipality to “opt out” of allowing recreational marijuana. Like most local communities, the township is waiting for the state to potentially identify regulations and rules. The ordinance, which prohibits marijuana facilities and the sale or consumption of marijuana in public places, will be up for a second reading and public hearing at the board’s meeting this coming Monday, December 17th. It was suggested the board also incorporate language into zoning ordinance so proposed language was passed along to the Planning Commission for review and comment.



Commission Chairman Steve Holden says the board has a proposed ordinance. He says their recommendation to the planning commission was to review both general zoning and specific zoning to see if there is some language in that, which also meets what the board would like to proceed with. Holden tells WHMI the Planning Commission with work with the township planner on crafting formal language. If approved at the Planning Commission level, it would then be sent to the township board for potential approval. Holden anticipates language to be taken up in January. (JM)