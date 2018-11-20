Site Plan OK'ed for Luxury Apt. Complex On Brighton Mill Pond

The Brighton City Planning Commission has approved the site plan for a 4-story, $40 million luxury apartment complex called Vista of Brighton to be constructed on the banks of the Mill Pond. The apartment complex would be located on North Second St. beginning in the 700 block and proceeding south. The development would include 199, 1-3 bedroom units plus a small number of studio apartments.



John Woods, Chief Investment Officer of DTN Development Group, the developer of the project, told commissioners that according to plans, 68% of the units will be one-bedroom units of 600 square feet that would cost the renter $1,200 per month. The 3-bedroom units would command the highest rental price at $2,300 a month for 1,350 square feet of living space.



Planning Commissioner Dave McLane said the development is “going to bring some density to the downtown area,” and Commissioner Robert Pawlowski said it “will help downtown grow and thrive.” An advantage of the development is its location within walking distance of downtown, an estimated 900-1,000 feet.



Woods said the development would include many amenities. Outdoors, they would include a 7,000-8,000-square foot patio area, a pool, outdoor kitchen and grill area, fitness centers, conference rooms, fire pits, club rooms, and bocce ball courts. The company has also promised to make improvements to, and stabilize, the Mill Pond shoreline. Inside the apartments, high-end amenities would include stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, tile, and high-end plumbing and electric fixtures.



Commissioner Jim Bohn said he wouldn’t feel comfortable approving the site plan unless it included a traffic study, since the development would impact the amount of vehicle traffic on North Second and connecting streets. As a result, the Planning Commission made a traffic study a condition of its approval, which now goes to City Council for final approval. The city will likely take up the matter at one of its December meetings. Woods told WHMI that if given final approval by the City Council, construction would begin in the fall of 2019.



Photos: Rendering of "Vista of Brighton" development and John Woods, Chief Investment Officer of DTN Development Group.(TT)