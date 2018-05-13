County Supervisors To Discuss Parks At Upcoming Lunch Event

Information about parks around Livingston County will be the topic of discussion during an upcoming lunch event.



The Brown Bag Lunch Series is a quarterly event held by the County Planning Department. For the event, planning professionals, local government officials, and community leaders come together in an informal setting to share ideas. At the next Brown Bag Lunch, 3 county Supervisors will discuss parks and recreation opportunities in Livingston County.



Taking part in the panel will be Oceola Township Supervisor Bill Bamber, Hamburg Township Supervisor Pat Hohl, and Green Oak Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles. The program will take on Wednesday, May 30th, from noon to 1pm at the Oceola Township Hall. RSVPs are requested, and attendees should bring their own lunch. To RSVP, email Kathleen Kline-Hudson at KKline-Hudson@livgov.com, or Scott Barb at SBarb@livgov.com. Educational materials for the series can be found through the link below. (MK)