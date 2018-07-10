Playgrounds Temporarily Closed At Central Park & McHattie Park

Maintenance and replacement work is underway at two local parks.



Weather permitting, the playscape at Central Park in Milford is scheduled for significant maintenance this week and will receive some updates. The playscape will be inaccessible during the project, but officials say it will result in a safer place for kids to play for years to come. The Village of Milford, Milford Township and the Huron Valley Chamber of Commerce all contributed funds towards this project. The work is expected to take 7-10 days to complete and the community will be notified when the playscape re-opens.



Meanwhile in South Lyon, the McHattie Park playground area closed on Monday for equipment replacement. The park will remain closed through July 16th. (JM)