Charge Filed Against Off-Duty Flint Officer For Gun Discharge

May 25, 2018

A charge has been filed against an off-duty police officer who accidentally discharged his firearm during a wrestling meet at Fowlerville High School.



40-year-old Mark Andrew Boudreau of Flushing is facing one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing property damage over $50 in connection with the May 5th incident. Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler previously told WHMI an off-duty Flint officer was standing on the gym floor when the firearm discharged. The bullet went into the gym floor and though there were no injuries from the gunshot, one person was treated by EMS for a twisted ankle. The wrestling meet resumed after about 50 minutes.



The weapon was the officer's off-duty sidearm, which he was legally licensed to carry. The wrestling meet was not a Fowlerville district event, but instead one organized by a third party. Boudreau is set to be arraigned in 53rd District Court June 7th. (JK)