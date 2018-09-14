Chelsea Man Headed To Trial In Fatal US-23 Crash

September 14, 2018

A man has been sent to trial on charges in connection with a deadly, wrong-way crash that killed two people on US-23.



75-year-old Edwin Brown of Chelsea waived his preliminary exam last week to two counts of second degree murder and two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. His case now goes to Washtenaw County Trial Court, where a pre-trial hearing is set for October 18th.



The crash occurred on southbound US-23 near Six Mile Road in Northfield Township the afternoon of April 8th. In total, four cars were involved in the crash and four people were hospitalized. 51-year-old Debbie Pinson of Broadview Heights, Ohio and 56-year-old Cathy Kretzschmer of Olmsted Township, Ohio were both killed. The charges follow an investigation by troopers at the Michigan State Police Brighton Post. Brown remains lodged in the Washtenaw County Jail under a $250,000 bond. (JK)