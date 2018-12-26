Authorities Identify Victim In Fatal Christmas Eve Crash

December 26, 2018

Authorities have identified the victim in a fatal, one-car crash that happened Christmas Eve on North Burkhart Road in Howell Township.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says 23-year-old Dylan Robert Richards was going north on Burkhart Road near Crandall Road at about 9 p.m. when he lost control of his Ford Escape, which went off the road and hit a tree. Richards was pronounced dead at the scene by Livingston County EMS. Murphy says the victim was speeding and was not wearing a seat belt. Sheriff’s officers were assisted at the scene by the Howell Area Fire dept. and Livingston County EMS.



There were also a couple of minor fender-bender accidents in the county that the sheriff says were caused by black ice on US-23 near Center Road in Hartland Twp. According to Murphy, no serious injuries resulted from those accidents. (TT)