Cinderella's Closet Open For Prom Season

April 12, 2018

Affordable prom dresses are once again being made available to high school students in Livingston County.



LACASA Center’s Cinderella’s Closet is an eco-friendly shopping experience in which prom dresses are sold at vintage prices while helping charity. The dresses are $25 and proceeds go to LACASA, which advocates for victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault from Livingston County. Scholarships are available for those in need. Many dresses are brand new but all are in good condition. Students must present ID’s at check out.



LACASA’s Community Education Director Nicole Matthews-Creech tells WHMI it’s a great opportunity to reach out to local high school teens. She says Cinderella’s Closet started out as a program for financial hardship but it has since morphed into much more than that. Matthews-Creech says the large majority of shoppers come because they think the whole idea of re-purposing, up-cycling, and re-cycling clothing is a cool idea. She says many get creative and modify the dresses. The venture is further about raising awareness about self-esteem, self-respect and positive relationships.



Cinderella’s Closet will be open this weekend at Snedicor’s Green Earth Cleaners on Grand River in Brighton. Hours are Thursday (today) and Friday from 3 to 8pm and Saturday from 11am to 4pm. A final event is planned next weekend at the LACASA Collection store located in the Crossroads Town Center in Howell.



Details and hours of operation can be found online through the link provided. (JM)