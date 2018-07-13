Dementia Seminar To Help Bring Care To Those Affected

July 13, 2018

A pair of workshops focused on providing dementia care are coming to Cleary University next month.



The workshops will be held Tuesday, August 7th at Cleary’s Genoa Township campus and will be conducted by Teepa Snow, an occupational therapist with forty years of clinical practice. The first workshop is entitled, “Providing Quality Care Throughout the Journey of Dementia” and will give an overview of how to give care for those living with dementia and increase the awareness, knowledge and skills to create a positive environment for those affected. The second workshop, “Providing Late Stage and End of Life Care that Makes Sense,” will give an understanding of how to best meet the needs of someone who is in the final stage of their dementia journey.



Both presentations are free and open to the public, although attendees are required to register by Tuesday, July 31st. For more information call 1-734-433-1000 ext. 7424. (EO/JK)